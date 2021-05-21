NATA 2021 Second Test Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has postponed the second test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 June 2021, which will now be conducted on 11 July.

The decision of postponement has been taken in the view of the pandemic situation across India.

“In view of the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several states/UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on 11 July 2021 instead of earlier scheduled date of 12 June 2021,” reads the official notification released by NATA.