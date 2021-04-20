NATA 2021 Result to Be Announced Today, Here’s How to Check It
NATA 2021 first paper was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on 10 April 2021.
The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the result of first paper of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021 on Tuesday, 20 April. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website: nata.in.
Hot to Check NATA 2021 Result
- Visit the official website of NATA: nata.in
- Click on NATA 2021 result link on home page.
- Log in using your registered credentials.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
As per the official information, a total of 15,066 candidates registered for NATA 2021 1st test, out of which 14,130 candidates appeared for it.
"In case students could not appear for the first test due to any unforeseen circumstances in view of pandemic of Covid-19 or want to improve their scores, they may apply for the Second Test scheduled to be held on 12th June, 2021," reads the official notice.
Candidates can fill the application form for the second test till 30 May 2021.
About NATA
As per the information brochure, NATA is an aptitude test in architecture conducted by the Council that the candidate needs to qualify for admission to the Architecture degree course. "The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the central government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions," reads the official information brochure.
