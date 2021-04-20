NATA 2021 Result to Be Announced Today, Here’s How to Check It

As per the official information, a total of 15,066 candidates registered for NATA 2021 1st test, out of which 14,130 candidates appeared for it.

"In case students could not appear for the first test due to any unforeseen circumstances in view of pandemic of Covid-19 or want to improve their scores, they may apply for the Second Test scheduled to be held on 12th June, 2021," reads the official notice.

Candidates can fill the application form for the second test till 30 May 2021.