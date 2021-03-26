Mumbai University Final-Year Exam Dates Announced
MU final year exams for UG students of arts, science and commerce streams are scheduled to begin from 6 May 2021.
The University of Mumbai on Wednesday, 24 March, announced the dates of final year exams for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates must note that all final year exams will be conducted online.
As per the official information, final year exams for UG students of arts, science and commerce streams are scheduled to begin from 6 May 2021. It will go on till 21 May. Whereas, the semester 3 (backlog) and semester 4 exams for postgraduate management courses will be conducted from 3 to 20 May.
Colleges are advised to complete all first and second year examination between 15 April and 5 May.
Exam Pattern
The paper pattern for final semester undergraduate exam :
- Arts, science and commerce courses exam will have 50 MCQs of 1 mark each
- MCA, Pharmacy and Engineering will have 40 MCQs and 40 descriptive questions
- Law papers will have 10 MCQs for 30 marks and descriptive questions for 30 marks, reported NDTV.
Colleges are further expected to conduct practical exams, assignments and viva-voce online or on a call between 5 and 15 April, reported NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
