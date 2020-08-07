FAQ: Have Cleared Cut-Off for St Xavier’s, Jai Hind, What’s Next? 

If your name is on the cut-off list for courses like BSc IT or Bachelor of Management Studies, the first step will be to fill an online form on the college’s website. Details like the student's name, UID, e-mail address and course will have to be entered in the online form.

Apart from this, students and their parents will have to download, print, fill, scan and upload two declaration forms stating that they will abide by all colleges rules and pledging confirmation of admissions only in St Xavier’s College, Mumbai.