FAQ: Have Cleared Cut-Off for St Xavier’s, Jai Hind, What’s Next?
Have made it to the first cut-off at St Xavier’s or Jai Hind College? Here’s a step-by-step guide to admissions.
On 6 August, colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai released the first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses. But how is the admission process going to be held? Will students be asked to visit colleges to submit their certificates?
St Xavier’s College Mumbai
My name is on the cut-off list at Xaviers. What’s next?
If your name is on the cut-off list for courses like BSc IT or Bachelor of Management Studies, the first step will be to fill an online form on the college’s website. Details like the student's name, UID, e-mail address and course will have to be entered in the online form.
Apart from this, students and their parents will have to download, print, fill, scan and upload two declaration forms stating that they will abide by all colleges rules and pledging confirmation of admissions only in St Xavier’s College, Mumbai.
What if I don’t have a printer?
In case students do not have access to a printer, they can write down the declaration as is on an A4 paper, sign it and then scan it using either a computer scanner or mobile scanning apps.
However, the college prefers printed declarations over hand-written ones.
What happens after form submission?
If your name has appeared on the cut-off list for a course which does not involve counselling, you can pay admission fees online using the UID mentioned next to your name on the cut-off list.
The receipt generated by the bank after payment of fees will act as the final proof of admission. Admissions and payment of fees for First Year BCom students 2020-21 will be open from 6 August 4:00 PM to 11 August 2020 3:00 PM, failing which the offer of admission (provisional) will be withdrawn if fees are not paid within the stipulated time.
What if I have got through BA or BSc?
A student whose name has appeared in the BA or BSc merit list will have to appear for for online counseling through Zoom at the time and date mentioned in the cut-off list. This counseling is not an interview or a selection process but is merely a method through which merit for subject combinations will be decided.
Simply put, if your name is on the merit list, you can be assured of admission at Xavier’s. The only purpose of this completely online counseling process is to decide course combinations.
Okay, but where will I get the Zoom link from?
All students whose names have appeared on the merit list will receive a personalised Zoom link in their registered e-mail IDs. This interview is mandatory as it will decide the subject combinations for students and will offer them with an UID link.
Each student will go for online counseling with one panelist from the college.
Counselling done, what next?
After counseling, students will receive a UID, with which they can pay admission fees. Filling up of the online form mentioned above is mandatory before submission of fees.
Candidates should confirm their admission by paying the fees latest by 3:00 pm on Tuesday, 11 August 2020, along with online submission of declaration forms. Those who do not pay the fees by this specified time will forfeit the offer of admission.
Jai Hind College, Mumbai
My name is on the cut-off list at Jai Hind College. What next?
Students, whose names have appeared in the merit list, must log-in to the website of Jai Hind College between 6 to 8 August 2020 and upload their Class 12 standard mark-sheet and leaving certificate and Class 10 marksheet and pass certificate.
Those from other boards must also submit a copy of their 12th standard passing certificate, migration certificate, in addition to the certificates mentioned above. CBSE students should also submit a copy of their admit card.
What if I have passed out of IB?
Students who have passed out of IB, Cambridge, IGSE or any other foreign board must submit the following documents online:
- Copy of Class 12 Leaving Certificate
- Copy of Migration Certificate
- Prima Facie Eligibility letter from University of Mumbai
- Copy of Class 12 Transcript
- Copy of Class 10 Marksheet
- Copy of Class 10 Passing Certificate
Is there any online interaction?
In addition, students must compulsorily upload their University Pre-admission MKCL form. On completion of the uploading process and subsequent verification by the college Admission Committee from 8 August 2020, students shall receive an e-mail containing details of their vice principal or course coordinator and admission committee.
When and how will admission fees be paid?
From 9 August, students will be able to pay fees online, details of which will be sent to their registered e-mail IDs. They will also have to submit a declaration form, available in annexure c.
What if my name is in the wait list?
Students whose names are in the wait list can be considered for admission subject to availability of seats, after the completion of the admissions from the First Merit List. The name on the waiting list does not guarantee admission.
However, admissions will be offered strictly in the merit order and subject to availability of seats.
Will There be a Second and Third Cut-off List?
While the University of Mumbai has said that the second merit list will be released on 11 August, and the third merit list on 17 August, this may actually vary from course to course and from college to college, depending on the number of students who take admission in any particular course at a given college.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.