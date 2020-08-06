Mumbai University Declares First Cut-Off List: Check Details Here
Mumbai University has declared its first cut-off list.
The University of Mumbai on Thursday, 6 August, released the first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses. Students can check the cut-off list either on mu.ac.in or on the website of the respective colleges.
St Xavier’s College, Mumbai
What is the cut-off for Arts & Commerce?
- For Commerce, the cut-off for general category Maharashtra board stands at 76.92 percent, while for other boards, the cut-off stands at 94.80 percent. While for Christian students, the cut-off is 41.08 percent, for those with disability, the cut-off stands at 70.60 percent.
- For Arts, the cut-off for general category Maharashtra board students is 92.00 percent, while the same for other boards is 98.60 percent. For Christians from Maharashtra board, the cut-off stands at 82.62 percent. For Christian students from other boards, the cut-off is 95 percent.
What is the cut-off for Bio & Non-Bio BSc courses?
- For BSc Biological Subjects, the cut-off for students from the general category who have passed out of the Maharashtra board is 78.92 percent, while the same for those from other boards is 93.20 percent. The cut-off for Christians and Special category students stands at 55.38 and 80 percent respectively.
- For BSc Non-Biological Subjects, the cut-off for students from the general category who have passed out of the Maharashtra board is 84.62 percent, while the same for those from other boards is 93.20 percent. The cut-off for Christians and Special category students stands at 55.08 and 78 percent respectively.
What about BSc IT & BMS?
- For BSc IT, the cut-off stands at 94 percent. Admissions to be based on marks obtained in mathematics in class 12. While the cut-off for Christians is 68, for students with disability the cut-off is 86.
- For BMS, an admission test will be conducted, which will carry a weightage of 60 percent, while board exams will carry a weightage of 40 percent. The cut-off for Maharashtra board students stands at 85.03 percent, while for other boards, the cut-off stands at 92.87
KC College, Mumbai
What is the cut-off for Commerce at KC?
- For Commerce, the cut-off for general category students at KC College stands at 93 percent. While for Sindhi students, the cut-off is 87.20 percent, and for students in other categories, the cut-off is 73.85 percent.
- For Bachelor of Commerce, the cut-off for general category students stands at 93 percent. While for Sindhi students, the cut-off is 84.20 percent, and for students in other categories, the cut-off is 87.08 percent.
- For Bachelor of Commerce (Banking & Insurance), the cut-off for general category students stands at 89 percent. While for Sindhi students, the cut-off is 73.38 percent, and for students in other categories, the cut-off is 78.15 percent.
What about Bachelor of Arts & BA FTNMP?
For BA, the cut-off for general category students in Psychology group is 96 percent while for those in non-psychology groups, the cut-off stands at 80 percent. For other category students, the cut-off is 70.92 percent.
For BA - FTNMP, the cut-off for general category Arts students is 90.50 percent while the same for Science students is 80.62 percent and for Commerce students is 85.50 percent. For Sindhi and other category students, the cut-offs stand at 75.08 and 75.40 percent respectively.
Thakur College of Science and Commerce
- Arts: 70.31 percent
- Commerce: 82.60 percent
- Science: 74.77 percent
- FYBCOM (HON) 60.62 percent
Students who meet the cut-off will have to get all their documents verified and pay fee from the day after the cut-off till 10 August. The second merit list will be released on 11 August, and the third merit list will be released on 17 August.
