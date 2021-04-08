MP Board Exams: Government Provides Two Options to Conduct Exams

With the surge in daily COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Government has taken a new decision regarding the conduct of annual exam of classes 9 and 11, and pre-boards exam of classes 10 and 12.

The new decision provides two options to conduct the exams. The first option is of online exams. Whereas, the second one says that the question papers will be distributed to students in their schools and it will be solved by the students at their homes within the given time frame.

All government schools are directed to follow the second option. However, private schools can choose one of the two options to conduct the exams.