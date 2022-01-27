MP Board 2022: Admit Cards for Classes 10, 12 Released on mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MP board 2022 admit card for classes 10 and 12 have been released on 26 January 2022.
Admit cards for Madhya Pradesh (MP) board's class 10, 12 exams were released on Wednesday, 26 January, by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)
Students who are appearing for the exam can visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download their respective admit cards.
According to the exam schedule released, MP board class 10 exams shall commence on 18 February 2022, whereas the MP Board class 12 exams shall begin from 17 February 2022.
The exam timings for both classes 10 and 12 will be 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM.
Additionally, candidates must note that the theory exams for both classes 10 and 12 will commence from 12 February 2022 and will continue till 20 March 2022.
However, the board practical exams for both classes shall be conducted till 31 March 2022.
See below now a step by step procedure to download your MP board 2022 class 10, 12 admit card:
MP Board Admit Card 2022: How to download
Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Navigate to the tab that reads 'Examination and Enrollment Form' on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you must click on the link that reads 'MP Board Exam Admit card 2022'
You will again be redirected to a new page wherein you will have to enter your MP board roll number in order to log in.
Once done, your MP Board admit card 2022 shall be displayed on your screen
Check it thoroughly and download it.
Take a print out for future reference.
Additionally, candidates must note that in 2022, MPBSE has introduced a new marking scheme for both theory and practical exams.
According to the new marking system, the MP board theory subjects shall carry 80 marks and 20 marks shall be allotted for the practical and project works for both classes 10 and 12.
For more information on the MP board 2022 examination, please visit the official website of MPBSE and stay tuned to the Quint.
