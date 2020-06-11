The Mizoram government has postponed the pending Class 12 board examinations again and they will now be held from 1 July onwards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Jagran Josh.According to the report, almost 4,700 students were unable to appear for the Class 12 board examinations for the following subjects: Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science, and Home Science.This is the second time that the state government has postponed the pending Class 12 board examinations. The exams were first scheduled for 22 April. The exams were then postponed again to 16 June 2020 after the first date attracted criticism from students.The board authorities have since postponed the examinations again after appeals were made by the central government not to conduct the exams due to the lockdown.According to the report, Class 10 compartmental examinations will also be conducted from 1 July.CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams to Be Conducted from 1 to 15 JulyThe pending Class 10 examinations in Northeast Delhi and Class 12 examinations across India will be conducted between 1 to 15 July 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 2 June, released a notification for the conduct of class 10 (only for northeast district of Delhi) and class 12 (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 15 July 2020.CBSE stated that in each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as a nodal examination centre for the candidates "who have shifted from their earlier district of examination centre to another district." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.