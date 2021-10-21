MHT CET 2021: Results Expected Soon

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell released the provisional answer key of MHT CET 2021 exam on 11 October. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections against the same till 13 October 2021.

As per the official notice released by the cell, "Total number of questions used for the above examinations was 4650 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4650 questions only 15 unique question id objections are found valid."

These changes will be incorporated in the final answer key, the notice added.

The results of MHT CET 2021 will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.