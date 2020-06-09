Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” on Tuesday, 9 June, announced that the ministry is considering a reduction in syllabus and instructional hours for the 2020-21 academic year for school students in view of several requests from parents and teachers.The minister requested all teachers and academics to share their views and opinions on the matter using the hashtag #SyllabusForStudents2020 on the official MHRD or his own social media handle.The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 2 June, had released a notification for the conduct of Class 10 (only for northeast district of Delhi) and Class 12 (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 15 July 2020.How Was The First Day of Unlock 1.0 in Malls & Places of Worship? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.