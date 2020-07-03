Meme Fest Erupts on Twitter After MHRD Postpones JEE, NEET
Here’s how students are celebrating the news of JEE Main & NEET being postponed.
For almost a month, students appearing for JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 had been sending lachrymose messages to Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, asking him to postpone the two competitive engineering and medical examinations.
So, when the minister finally announced that both exams have been postponed to September 2020, students decided to express their thoughts on the announcement with a meme fest.
Backbenches Vs Toppers
The news also gave rise to memes on the perennial battle between toppers and backbenchers.
New-Found Love for MHRD
In a matter of hours, students who were earlier miffed with Dr Pokhriyal and the HRD Ministry, started posting adulatory memes.
More Memes
And then, some memes also reflected what students would rather do during this extension.
