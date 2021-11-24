MCC NEET 2021: Counselling Date, Steps To Register and More
Amidst the anticipation of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling date soon.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the NEET 2021 entrance exam result on its official website nta.neet.nic.
According to reports, the MCC is scheduled to start the NEET 2021 counselling soon.
However, candidates must be beware of any fake agents or allotment letters issued in their name as the MCC has recently released a notice asking all undergraduate (UG) medical aspirants to be vigilant of such activities.
The MCC has also made it clear that they don't send any allotment letters to candidates directly. Hence, if a candidate is selected, they will be required to download their provisional allotment letter only from the official MCC website – www.mcc.nic.in.
Candidates must note that those who have attained marks above the NEET 2021 cut-off can register themselves online at mcc.nic.in for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.
In addition, candidates must make sure that they have to register themselves for the NEET 2021 counselling by entering their personal contact, NEET score and other such details.
All candidates will also need to pay the NEET counselling fee. Currently. there are two kinds of fees that candidates are required to pay, a non-refundable registration fee and refundable security fee.
NEET 2021 Counselling: How To Register
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
Navigate to the 'counselling' section on the homepage and click on ‘new registration’ link
Enter the required details that are asked of you and pay the NEET counselling registration fees
Check all the details carefully and submit the form
Download it and take a print out for future reference
