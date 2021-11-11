NEET 2021: Counselling Date, Registration Process and Documents Required
Check details on the NEET 2021 counselling date, registration process, seat allocations, and documents required.
Amidst the anticipation of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling date soon.
The NEET 2021 counselling shall be held for students wanting to gain admissions to the MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AHA, and BSc Nursing programmes across medical colleges in India.
Candidates must note that they would be allowed to register online on the official portal of NEET from the second week of November 2021.
Selected candidates shall also get a preference to choose their preferred institutions during the NEET 2021 counseling process.
Additionally, it is expected that the results of the first round of seat allocations will be released somewhere between 20 November 2021 and 25 November 2021.
NEET 2021 Admission: Important Points
All candidates must report to their designated colleges according to the allotted timings once the NEET 2021 online counselling is completed
Candidates are also advised to visit their respective colleges with the downloaded allocation letter post the NEET 2021 counselling.
Candidates must note that they will be required to provide the hard copies of important documents as well as photocopies of essential forms. Hence, they must keep the originals as well as photocopies prepared accordingly.
Candidates must remember that they are required to pay the admission fee in the stipulated time frame if they want to ensure their seat at the NEET 2021 admission. If a candidate fails to do so or is found ineligible by any means, his seat will be given to the next candidate.
NEET 2021 Counselling Process
Candidates must register online at the official website of MCC at www.MCC.nic.in. in order to register for the NEET 2021 Counselling.
Once candidates have registered successfully and paid the fee, an ID and password shall be issued to the candidate’s registered email ID and phone number.
Candidates must then use their official credentials to log in and consequently fill in their individual choices of courses and colleges, in order of preference.
Once they are done and have cross-checked all entries, press the save button and exit.
Candidates must note that the seat allocation for NEET 2021 shall be done solely on the basis of each candidate’s AIR rank and the selections filled out by them.
Additionally, once candidates are through with the selection process in the online NEET 2021 counselling, they must visit the designated college for document verification and seat confirmation. All candidates must note that their seats and candidacy will stand cancelled if they fail to report to their college before the stipulated deadline.
