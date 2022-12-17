How Will The Cancellation of Minority Scholarships in India Impact Students?

The Government of India announced the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) — a fellowship for minority students in India pursuing an M.Phil or PhD, on 8 December.

Along with this, it also announced that the pre-matric scholarship for minority students will no longer be applicable to students from Classes 1 to 8. The move has led to student protests at universities across India, as well as sharp responses from other members of affected minority communities.

What did the Maulana Azad National Fellowship provide for minority students? Why has the fellowship been scrapped now? And how many students are likely to be affected because of the scholarship and fellowship's discontinuation?