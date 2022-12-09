Centre Stops Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students
The Union Ministry Of Minority Affairs' press release dated 8 December informed about the decision
The Centre has decided to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), a scholarship for Minority students, stating that it overlaps with other similar scholarships.
In a press release, dated 8 December, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, "Since the MANF Scheme overlaps with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the Government and minority students are already covered under such Schemes, hence the Government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23."
About The Fellowship
The fellowship was launched under the UPA regime.
It was launched as part of measures to implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee, which studied the socio-economic and education condition of Muslims in India.
It was formulated and funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The scheme was open to Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist, Christian & Jain students pursuing higher studies. The degrees included regular and full-time M.Phil and Ph.D. degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology.
The press release by the Ministry read, "The MANF Scheme was implemented by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and as per the data provided by UGC 6722 candidates were selected under the Scheme between 2014-15 and 2021-22 and fellowships to the tune of ₹ 738.85 crore were distributed during the same period."
The information stated in the press release was given by the Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on 8 December.
