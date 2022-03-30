Maths, Physics in 10+2 Mandatory for Engg, Tech UG Courses, AICTE Announces

Students seeking admissions in engineering and technology undergraduate courses will have to mandatorily take up maths and physics at the high school level, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said on 29 March, Tuesday.

This is a U-turn from its previous set of guidelines for the academic year 2021-22, when the AICTE had made maths and physics optional for all engineering courses.

While the technical education regulator had justified its move saying that it would encourage interdisciplinary education, it had drawn criticism with many educators saying that basic knowledge of both the subjects are necessary for most engineering courses.

Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat had gone on to calling the move "disastrous" remarking that it will "deteriorate" the standard of education.