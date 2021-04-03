MAT 2021 February Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

All India Management Association (AIMA) on Friday, 2 April, declared the result of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February, 2021 exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website: mat.aima.in.

MAT is a standardised test to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes in management institutes across the country. It is used for admission to management programmes in over 600 business schools in India.