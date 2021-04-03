MAT 2021 February Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It
Candidates who appeared for the MAT February exam can check their result on the official website.
All India Management Association (AIMA) on Friday, 2 April, declared the result of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February, 2021 exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website: mat.aima.in.
MAT is a standardised test to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes in management institutes across the country. It is used for admission to management programmes in over 600 business schools in India.
MAT 2021: How to Check Result
- Visit AIMA’s official website: mat.aima.in
- Go to ‘download/view’ tab and click on ‘MAT Results’
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Login using your roll number and registration number
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Save it for future reference
MAT 2021 was held as paper based test (PBT), computer based test (CBT), and Internet based test (IBT). Phase 1 of the same was conducted on 20 February, whereas, the Phase 2 exam was conducted on 24 March 2021, reported Hindustan Times.
