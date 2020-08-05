Mandarin Row: Should India Learn Chinese to Keep China at Bay? 

Amid much controversy over Chinese being dropped from the options of languages that students can opt at the secondary level, the Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday, 4 August, warned against ‘politicizing normal cooperation’ between the two nations.

In statement, Ji Rong, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India said he hoped that “Indian relevant parties Chinese China-India higher education cooperation in an objective and fair manner, avoid politicizing normal cooperation, and maintain healthy and stable development of China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”