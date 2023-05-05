Maharashtra SSC 10th Result to be Out Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Details Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will declare the Maharashtra board SSC result 2023 in last week of May on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Lakhs of students appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSC exam 2023 and are waiting for the results to be out soon. The authorities have not given the exact date and time for the release of the result. Students are advised to keep an eye on official website for not missing updates.
The Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between 2 to 25 March 2023 and the result revaluation date has not been announced though it will be in the month of June. Check the steps below to download the Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023.
The result will have the following details like name of the student, mother's name, father's name, date of examination, subject code, marks obtained, percentage marks, theory marks, practical marks etc.
How to Download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023?
Visit the official website of Maharashtra board at mahresult.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC Examination March - 2023 Result’.
Enter the asked credentials - Roll number and Mother’s first name.
Click on ‘View Result’.
Maharashtra board SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen.
The board will also release the pass percentage, toppers list and other information.
