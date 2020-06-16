Even as the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1.10 lakh, the Maharashtra government is considering opening up schools in non-containment zones from July.In a meeting on Monday, 15 June, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said that schools in rural and non-urban areas could be opened for Classes 9, 10 and 12 by July, provided they are not in the containment zone.While Classes 6 to 8 could open in August, the decision to resume classes for students of Class 1 to 5 has been left with the respective school management committees. Additionally, irrespective of classes, schools will only be opened in consultation with the SMCs.Wherever schools reopen, they must follow these guidelines:School for three hours, classes to be called in on odd-even basis.Students to maintain a one-metre distance.Only one student per bench, not more that 20-30 students in one classroom.Schools to provide students with soaps and sanitisers.In schools with mid-day meals, arrangements should be made to deliver ration at home.Children of returning migrants should be given admission in local schoolsOnline Classes Where Schools Can’t ReopenMoreover, CM Thackeray also said that where schools cannot be opened, a pilot education project will be started with the help of Tata Sky and Jio.Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said students of Classes 1 and 2 will not be forced to learn online as they are really young. She added that digital education will be provided to students of Classes 3 to 5 for one hour per day. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.