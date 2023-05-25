Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Released At mahahsscboard.in; Steps to Download

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 declared: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the HSC or Class 12th board results 2023 today, May 25. Maharashtra HSC results have been announced at around 12 PM, 2 hours prior to the expected time.
Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Board HSC 12th exam can download the scorecard from the official website at mahahsscboard.in or other websites- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.
While HSC results has been released today, students await for the updates on the SSC or 10th result date and time. This year around 14 lakh candidates appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination. The Class 12 board exam was conducted from 21 February to 21 March 2023.
Check the steps below to download the Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result 2023.
How to Download Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023?
Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
On the homepage, open the HSC result link.
You will have to enter your credentials to login.
The Maharashtra Board 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
You can check and download the result carefully
Take a printout if need be
Students can check their marks online since the hard copies of Maharashtra HSC marks sheets will be sent to schools and students can collect it later.
