Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: Exams To Begin on 4 March, Rules To Follow
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: Here are all the details about the examination.
The Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Board Examination 2022 is scheduled to begin on Friday, 4 March 2022.
The students will have to appear in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12 examination from 4 March to 30 April at various examination centres across the state.
Students appearing for the Class 12 Board Examination 2022 are also expected to follow all the COVID-19 protocols at the exam centres.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: Exam Date and Timing
The HSC exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts, morning shift and afternoon shift. The morning shift starts at 10:30 am and ends at 2:00 pm.
The afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m. Students are expected to abide by the Board Examination timings.
To get all the latest updates and information regarding the examination, students can check the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
As per the schedule, students will get around 10 minutes to read the question paper. The ones appearing in the HSC Class 12 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website.
To download the hall ticket from the official website, that is mahahsscboard.in. Students need to use their login credentials such as the Roll Number and Date of Birth.
After entering the details correctly, students can download their Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 Admit Card from the official website.
The Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 start on 4 March 2022. The first subject that the students need to appear on 4 March is English. The exam timings are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: Important Instructions
All the students appearing for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 are requested to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre.
Students should carry their face masks, sanitiser and admit cards to the examination hall.
Candidates should reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the mentioned reporting time.
No student should carry any type of electronic device to the examination centre.
Students are advised to read all the information on the question paper correctly before starting to write.
Students should also take a look at the answer sheets to check if there are any rules to be followed and write accordingly.
