Planning to Visit Himachal? Here are the New COVID-19 Guidelines

Keeping in view the sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Sunday, 25 April, imposed a night curfew in four districts – Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour – from 10 pm to 5 am from midnight of 27 April till 10 May.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The state has also put in place several guidelines for citizens in terms of RT-PCR tests and home quarantine.