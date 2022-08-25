Maharashtra: Educators Criticise Govt Decision To Link Midday Meals to Aadhaar
The Directorate of School Education (Primary) issued orders to local education departments last month.
The Maharashtra state government has come under the scanner for its decision to provide midday meals only to students with Aadhaar cards. According to those in the sector, midday meals have been a factor in enrollment, particularly in rural and Adivasi-dominated areas.
According to an Indian Express report, the state government has given schools time to complete the process by the end of the year. The Directorate of School Education (Primary) issued orders to local education departments last month.
According to these orders, schools have to submit the updated date of the Aadhaar card registration of students at the end of every month till November this year.
What Are Educators Saying?
Educators have flagged technical issues that are rampant in rural areas, for instance entering an incorrect spelling. Further, they said that many in the Adivasi areas do not even have Aadhar cards.
Mahendra Ganpule, from Maharashtra State Headmasters’ Association, told The Indian Express that a child may have an Aadhaar card but it also needs to be verified on details such as name, birth date, and gender. He said that if the details do not match with those on the school records, the registration will not be considered valid.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: Aadhar card Midday Meal Government Schools
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.