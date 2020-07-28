Maharashtra Class 10 Results to Be Declared at 1 PM Tomorrow
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the paper-checking process has been severely delayed.
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday, 28 July, announced that the Class 10 state board exam results for 2020 will be declared at 1pm on Wednesday, 29 July.
Students can check their results on the official website of the education board: mahresult.nic.in.
The board exams were initially scheduled to be held from 3-23 March. The state education board had earlier announced that it will be cancelling the Geography subject exam, which was the last paper scheduled to be held.
Owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the paper-checking process for class 10 has been severely delayed.
Students can check their results on the following websites:
- maharesults.nic.in
- hscresult.mkcl.org
- maharashtraeducation.com
How to Download Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
- Click on 'HSC'
- Enter the username and password
- Click on the link 'HSC Result 2020'
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result for future reference
