The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday, 27 May, announced that it will only be awarding an average mark for the Geography paper of the Maharashtra SSC Board exam 2020. The Geography paper was cancelled due to novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.Over 17 lakh students were to appear for the Geography exam on 13 April, but the paper was initially only postponed. The awarding of average marks rule will also be applied to the vocational papers of Maharashtra Board 2020 exams, which were also cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown.To calculate the average score, marks obtained by a student in all the other subjects of the Maharashtra SSC Board exams 2020 will be taken into account and that score will be counted as the score for the Geography subject.How to Download Maharashtra SSC Class 10 & 12 Board Result 2020?Visit the official website of the board at - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.Click on 'SSC'.Enter the user name and password.Click on the link 'SSC Result 2020'The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future refrence.