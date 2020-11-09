LSR Gave 2 Weeks to Vacate Hostel: Students’ Union on Suicide Case

Unnimaya said that in March 2019, LSR had issued a notice stating that students would have to vacate their hostel rooms at the end of first year and would have to make alternative arrangements for the rest of their second and third year.

This meant that hostel accommodation at LSR, which could previously be availed of by all students, would be limited to first-year students only. According to the college circular issued in 2019, the decision was taken to “to promote inclusivity by implementing constitutional reservations and to provide a secure environment to a larger number of students from various parts of India in their first-year.”