Live Classes For Grades 11 & 12, WhatsApp Tasks for Rest: Sisodia

However, live online classes will not be held for students from kindergarten to Class 10 and they will instead receive daily exercises as well as feedback on tasks completed by them through WhatsApp or telephone calls.

Sisodia clarified that “teachers will connect through regular phone with those who do not have WhatsApp or smart phone”.

He also said that School Management Committees will be in active partnership with teachers and assist them in reaching out to parents. “We will ensure that students do not lose out on academics due to #COVID19,” he added.