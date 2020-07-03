Live Classes For Grades 11 & 12, WhatsApp Tasks for Rest: Sisodia
Sisodia said that teachers must follow up with students of all classes through either WhatsApp or telephone calls.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sidodia on Thursday, 2 July, said that although government schools in the national capital are closed till the end of this month, learning will continue with a ‘human feel’.
Sisodia, who’s also Delhi’s Education Minister, said live online classes will be conducted by government school teachers for students of the 11th and the 12th grade. While classes would be held online, teachers would follow up with students through WhatsApp or phone class, in order to clear their doubts.
However, live online classes will not be held for students from kindergarten to Class 10 and they will instead receive daily exercises as well as feedback on tasks completed by them through WhatsApp or telephone calls.
Sisodia clarified that “teachers will connect through regular phone with those who do not have WhatsApp or smart phone”.
He also said that School Management Committees will be in active partnership with teachers and assist them in reaching out to parents. “We will ensure that students do not lose out on academics due to #COVID19,” he added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.