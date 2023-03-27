KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Starts Today – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to commence the admission process for Class 1 for the academic session 2023-24 from Monday on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Parents and guardians will be able to submit the application forms for their children from Monday, 27 March 2023, by following the steps mentioned below.

The last date to submit the KVS Class 1admission form is 17 April 2023. According to an official schedule released by the KVS on the aforementioned website, the first provisional selection and waiting list of candidates will be released on 20 April, and the admission process will start from 21 April onwards.

If there will be any unfilled seats, the concerned officials will issue the second and third selection lists on 28 April and 4 May 2023, as per the KVS Class 1 admission schedule.