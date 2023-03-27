KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Starts Today – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here
KVS Admission 2023: The last date to submit the KVS Class 1admission form is 17 April 2023
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to commence the admission process for Class 1 for the academic session 2023-24 from Monday on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.
Parents and guardians will be able to submit the application forms for their children from Monday, 27 March 2023, by following the steps mentioned below.
The last date to submit the KVS Class 1admission form is 17 April 2023. According to an official schedule released by the KVS on the aforementioned website, the first provisional selection and waiting list of candidates will be released on 20 April, and the admission process will start from 21 April onwards.
If there will be any unfilled seats, the concerned officials will issue the second and third selection lists on 28 April and 4 May 2023, as per the KVS Class 1 admission schedule.
KVS Admissions 2023: Important Details
Candidates must note that the admission process for all classes except class 11 will begin from 3 April and will last till 12 April 2023. The application process will be held via an offline mode. For further details, check the KVS schedule 2023.
The minimum age for candidates who will be admitted to class 1 is 6 years. The cut-off list will be out on 31 March 2023. According to KVS, an application will be available for class 1 admission on the official site. Android users can also download the app from the Google Play Store.
KVS Admission 2023 for Class 1: Direct Link & Steps To Apply
Go to the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
On the appeared home page, visit the registration section if you are a new user
Navigate to the admission application portal and login with your personal credentials
KVS Class 1 admission application form will show up on the screen.
Fill the details mentioned in the form carefully
Upload the required documents, if any
Review the application form carefully
Submit the form
Download, save, and print a copy of admission form for further reference
