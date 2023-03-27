ADVERTISEMENT

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Starts Today – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

KVS Admission 2023: The last date to submit the KVS Class 1admission form is 17 April 2023

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Starts Today – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to commence the admission process for Class 1 for the academic session 2023-24 from Monday on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Parents and guardians will be able to submit the application forms for their children from Monday, 27 March 2023, by following the steps mentioned below.

The last date to submit the KVS Class 1admission form is 17 April 2023. According to an official schedule released by the KVS on the aforementioned website, the first provisional selection and waiting list of candidates will be released on 20 April, and the admission process will start from 21 April onwards.

If there will be any unfilled seats, the concerned officials will issue the second and third selection lists on 28 April and 4 May 2023, as per the KVS Class 1 admission schedule.

Also Read

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Underway: How to Apply; Complete Schedule Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Underway: How to Apply; Complete Schedule Here
ADVERTISEMENT

KVS Admissions 2023: Important Details

Candidates must note that the admission process for all classes except class 11 will begin from 3 April and will last till 12 April 2023. The application process will be held via an offline mode. For further details, check the KVS schedule 2023.

The minimum age for candidates who will be admitted to class 1 is 6 years. The cut-off list will be out on 31 March 2023. According to KVS, an application will be available for class 1 admission on the official site. Android users can also download the app from the Google Play Store.

Also Read

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Registrations: Apply From 27 March; Details Here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Registrations: Apply From 27 March; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

KVS Admission 2023 for Class 1: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

  • On the appeared home page, visit the registration section if you are a new user

  • Navigate to the admission application portal and login with your personal credentials

  • KVS Class 1 admission application form will show up on the screen.

  • Fill the details mentioned in the form carefully

  • Upload the required documents, if any

  • Review the application form carefully

  • Submit the form

  • Download, save, and print a copy of admission form for further reference

Also Read

KEAM 2023 Registration Started – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

KEAM 2023 Registration Started – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×