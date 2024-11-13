KSET Admit Card 2024: When Will the Hall Ticket be Released at kea.kar.nic.in?

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KSET 2024 admit card soon. The exam, which is for candidates seeking the post of Assistant Professor, will be held on 24 November 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in once they are available.

The KSET 2024 exam will consist of two papers. Paper I will feature 50 objective-type compulsory questions for 100 marks, while Paper II will contain 100 objective-type compulsory questions for 200 marks. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, giving candidates a total of three hours.