KSDNB GNM Result Released at ksdneb.org: Steps to Download Here
Candidates can check their results for KSDNB GNM on ksdneb.org and apply for re-evaluation by paying Rs. 500.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
KSDNB GNM Result 2023: The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board, also known as KSDNB has recently released the results of the re-examination that was held in November 2022 for the 1st and 2nd-year students of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course.
The re-examination was conducted in January 2023, and the results have been released on the official website of the KSDNB. KSDNB is responsible for conducting diploma courses in nursing in Karnataka. The General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course is a three-year diploma course for students who wish to practice nursing. The course covers topics like anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, community health, and nursing management.
Let's know the fees for re-evaluation and the steps to check and download the KSDNB GNM Result 2023.
After checking their results if the students are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation from 27 to 30 March 2023. They will have to pay fees of Rs. 500 per subject.
The process of applying for photocopies and re-evaluation is simple and the steps are available on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website of KSDNB and find a detailed notification on its website about the rules and regulations for photocopies and re-evaluation.
How to Download the KSDNB GNM Result?
Visit the official website of the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing
Examination Board (KSDNB) at www.ksdneb.org.
On the homepage, click on "Results" section.
A new page will appear, click on the "GNM" option from the dropdown menu.
Choose the year and examination session- November 2022 1st or 2nd-year re-examination from the list.
Enter your "Registration Number" and "Date of Birth".
Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.
You can check the result carefully and download it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: KSDNB GNM KSDNB GNM result
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.