KSDNB GNM Result Released at ksdneb.org: Steps to Download Here

KSDNB GNM Result 2023: The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board, also known as KSDNB has recently released the results of the re-examination that was held in November 2022 for the 1st and 2nd-year students of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course.

The re-examination was conducted in January 2023, and the results have been released on the official website of the KSDNB. KSDNB is responsible for conducting diploma courses in nursing in Karnataka. The General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course is a three-year diploma course for students who wish to practice nursing. The course covers topics like anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, community health, and nursing management.

Let's know the fees for re-evaluation and the steps to check and download the KSDNB GNM Result 2023.