OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Vacancy, Salary & Last Date

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins Today: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is all set to start the registration process for various District Cadre Group C Nursing Officer posts from today, 27 January 2023 on the official website, osssc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the posts. The recruitment drive is being held for 7483 posts across all 30 districts of the state.