OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Vacancy, Salary & Last Date
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 starts today on 27 January for 7483 posts.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins Today: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is all set to start the registration process for various District Cadre Group C Nursing Officer posts from today, 27 January 2023 on the official website, osssc.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the posts. The recruitment drive is being held for 7483 posts across all 30 districts of the state.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration Start Date
The registration process for Odisha Nursing Officer posts will start today on Friday, 27 January 2023.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Total Number of Vacancies
The OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 is being held for 7483 posts under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha in all 30 districts and 13 medical colleges and hospitals of the state.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility and Age Limit
Candidates must have passed 10+2 examination along with Diploma in GNM or BSc Nursing from a well recognized institution approved by the Indian Nursing Council.
The candidate must not be below 21 years and above 38 years of age on the date of advertisement.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee
Candidates do not have to pay any examination fee for the nursing jobs under OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply
The last date to apply for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment is 17 February 2023.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Posts: Salary
Candidates who will be selected under the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 will be offered a pay scale of Rs 29200 to 92300.
Steps To Apply for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023
Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads as "Invitation of Online Applications for recruitment of 7483 number of District Cadre Group C Posts of Nursing Officer 2023".
Register yourself if not already done.
Fill all the required details mentioned in the application form.
Upload scanned documents and photographs.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
