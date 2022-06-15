ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 To Be Declared Today: Class 10th Result Time, Websites

Kerala SSLC result is scheduled to be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
2 min read
i

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/Class 10th 2022 results will be declared on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE). The results date was confirmed through an official notice released on the website of government of Kerala: kerala.gov.in.

Result Time: According to the official notice, Kerala SSLC result is scheduled to be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday, along with the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC examinations. The announcement will be followed by the declaration of result online from 4 pm onwards.
Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result Websites

Students who appeared for this year's Kerala SSLC exam will be able to check their results on the following websites: results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Class 10th Result Online

  • Go to the official website of Kerala Board: keralaresults.nic.in.

  • Click on SSLC/ class 10th result link on the homepage.

  • A new webpage will open on your screen.

  • Enter your exam credentials like roll number, date of birth, and log in.

  • Your Kerala board SSLC Class 10th 2022 result will appear on the screen.

  • Check your marks.

  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Kerala Board students can also check their Class 10th result through SMS, reported NDTV. In order to get you SSLC result on SMS, "type ‘KERALA10 <registration number>" and send it to 56263, the report added.

Marksheets of Kerala Board SSLC exams are expected to be released after the declaration of the result. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to contact their respective schools for further details about their marksheets.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Kerala SSLC Class 10th result.

