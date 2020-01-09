Kerala School Draws Ire for Grouping Kids by Caste & Religion

A photograph of a Kerala school’s blackboard where the student strength is written down under various categories has been doing the rounds on social media. However, these aren’t the usual ‘present’- ‘absent’ categories. The students have been grouped based on their caste and religion, drawing much flak online.

The photo shows ‘categories’ into which students are grouped – SC (scheduled caste), OEC (Other Eligible Communities), OBC (other backward communities), General —and also, Hindu, Muslim and Christian. The time table was written below the class strength chart.

The blackboard, displayed the strength of 56 children who are in class 3, and seven or eight-years-old.