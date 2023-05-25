Kerala +2 Result 2023 Declared on keralaresult.nic.in: Check DHSE 12th Results

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially declared the Kerala plus two 12th result 2023 today on 25 May 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Kerala 12th Exam this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, topper list, and other details on the official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.
This year, the Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were conducted from 10 to 30 March 2023 across different examination centers of the state. The exams were held in a single morning shift.
Approximately, 60,000 candidates applied for the VHSE examination this year and more than 9 lakh students registered for the Kerala plus two exam.
Steps To Download and Check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023
Visit the official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for Kerala HSE or VSE Result 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
