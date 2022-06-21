DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 Declared on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala plus two (+2) results 2022 have been declared on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. The Kerala board plus 2 exams were conducted from 30 March to 22 April 2022. The results have been released online on the official website – keralaresults.nic.in. Results are also hosted online on the following websites: kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the DHSE Kerala plus 2 (Class 12th) exams are advised to visit one of the websites mentioned above to check their results.