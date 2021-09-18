ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM 2021 Result Declared: Here’s How To Check It

KEAM 2021 exam was conducted on 5 August 2021.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check KEAM 2021 result on&nbsp;cee.kerala.gov.in. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2021 result has been declared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE-Kerala) on Friday, 17 September.

As of now, the result has been released for Engineering/ Pharmacy exam.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins: Check Cut-Off, How to Apply

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins: Check Cut-Off, How to Apply
KEAM 2021 Engineering/ Pharmacy exam was conducted on 5 August 2021.

How to Check KEAM 2021 Result

  • Visit the official website of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

  • Click on 'KEAM 2021- Candidates Portal' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your application number and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

Also Read

If Anti-NEET Law is Passed, Can TN Students Write NEET for Colleges Outside TN?

If Anti-NEET Law is Passed, Can TN Students Write NEET for Colleges Outside TN?
ADVERTISEMENT

Answer Key for KEAM was released on 6 August 2021.

Result for KEAM 2021 agriculture and medical exam is expected to be released soon, reported Hindustan Times. Candidates who appeared for it are advised to check the official website of CEE, Kerala regularly.

As per the prospectus, there will be separate rank lists for:

  • Engineering Courses.

  • Architecture Course

  • MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BSMS/BUMS

  • Agriculture, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU), Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries

  • BAMS Course

  • BPharm Course

KEAM 2021 rank list would be prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination.

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, and Pharmacy courses in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT