KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 to be Out Today

KCET Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be announced at 04 pm.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>KCET 2021 seat allotment result to be released today on kea.kar.nic.in. Images used for representational purposes.</p></div>
i

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the second round seat allotment result of Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) also known as KCET 2021. According to the official schedule, the result will be declared at 04 pm.

Registered candidates will be able to check KCET seat allotment result on the official website of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET first round seat allotment result 2021 was declared on 27 November 2021.
How to Check KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • Click on Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your CET number

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Check the result and download the allotment letter

KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment: Important Dates

  • Candidates selected in second round allotment result can exercise choices from 10 pm, 10 December to 11:59 pm, 12 December

  • Candidates can download the admission order (only choice 1 candidates) and pay fees (choice 1 or choice 2 candidates) from 10 am onwards on 13 December to 05:30 pm, 15 December

  • Last date to report to the allotted colleges: 16 December (before 05:30 pm)

About KCET

KCET is conducted for admission to engineering, technology, BPharma, Pharma-D, naturopath and yoga, agriculture (farm science), and veterinary courses in government / university / private aided / private un-aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.

