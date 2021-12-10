KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 to be Out Today
KCET Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be announced at 04 pm.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the second round seat allotment result of Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) also known as KCET 2021. According to the official schedule, the result will be declared at 04 pm.
Registered candidates will be able to check KCET seat allotment result on the official website of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET first round seat allotment result 2021 was declared on 27 November 2021.
How to Check KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result?
Visit the official of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Click on Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your CET number
Click on 'Submit'
Check the result and download the allotment letter
KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment: Important Dates
Candidates selected in second round allotment result can exercise choices from 10 pm, 10 December to 11:59 pm, 12 December
Candidates can download the admission order (only choice 1 candidates) and pay fees (choice 1 or choice 2 candidates) from 10 am onwards on 13 December to 05:30 pm, 15 December
Last date to report to the allotted colleges: 16 December (before 05:30 pm)
About KCET
KCET is conducted for admission to engineering, technology, BPharma, Pharma-D, naturopath and yoga, agriculture (farm science), and veterinary courses in government / university / private aided / private un-aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.