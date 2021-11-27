KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment Result Released
Candidates can check KCET seat allotment result on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday, 27 November released the first round seat allotment result of KCET 2021.
Candidates who registered for the same can check the seat allotment result/ cut off on the official website of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment: Important Dates
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round can exercise choices from 04 pm, 27 November to 05:30 pm, 30 November.
Candidates can download the admission order and pay fees from 11 am onwards on Monday, 29 November to 05:30 pm 01 December.
Last date to reporting to the allotted colleges: 3 December (before 05:30 pm)
How to Check KCET First Round Seat Allotment Result?
Visit the official of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Click on 'First Round Seat Allotment Result Link' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your CET number
Click on 'Submit'
Check the result and download the allotment letter
KCET exam is being conducted for admission to engineering, technology, BPharma, Pharma-D, naturopath and yoga, agriculture (farm science), and veterinary courses in government / university / private aided / private un-aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of KEA.
