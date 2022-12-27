'Called Me a Terrorist': Kashmiri Student Alleges Attack on AMU Campus

A Kashmiri PhD scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has alleged that he was attacked by some unidentified people inside the campus, when he asked them to stop making noise and leave. He further alleged that his friends were also mishandled and were called 'terrorists' by the people who attacked him.

What had happened? A Kashmiri student, identified as Jibraan, said that on Saturday night, a group of people were playing badminton and making noise, so he asked them to stop and leave.

"When I requested a group of people who were making noise to leave, they did not leave and when I urged them twice, they abused me and launched a fatal attack on me. They thrashed me. I ran towards my room. Goons attacked my room,” he alleged, as quoted by news agency ANI.