'Called Me a Terrorist': Kashmiri Student Alleges Attack on AMU Campus
The student claimed that the AMU administration did not take any action on his complaints.
A Kashmiri PhD scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has alleged that he was attacked by some unidentified people inside the campus, when he asked them to stop making noise and leave. He further alleged that his friends were also mishandled and were called 'terrorists' by the people who attacked him.
What had happened? A Kashmiri student, identified as Jibraan, said that on Saturday night, a group of people were playing badminton and making noise, so he asked them to stop and leave.
"When I requested a group of people who were making noise to leave, they did not leave and when I urged them twice, they abused me and launched a fatal attack on me. They thrashed me. I ran towards my room. Goons attacked my room,” he alleged, as quoted by news agency ANI.
He further claimed that the AMU administration did not take any action on their complaint about the same.
Protest Against the 'Attack': Kashmiri students of AMU staged a protest at AMU's Centenary Gate on Sunday, against the alleged attack on Jibraan.
Jibraan claimed that they "staged a peaceful protest and locked the gate. When I was attacked, I was told that you are terrorists and we will be shot dead and we should leave. We were thrashed during our peaceful protests after which we escaped somehow."
He also said that Kashmiri students have been targeted very frequently in the AMU campus, because of which a lot of them are feeling insecure.
Aditional District Magistrate Minu Rana, Aligarh, however said that there has been no written complaint about a 'fatal attack' from any student.
“Kashmiri students have started to feel insecure after a verbal clash between students and a meeting will be held for the same. There is no complaint of a life-threatening attack on the Kashmiri student," Rana said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
