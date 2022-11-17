Clash in AMU: Kashmiri Student in ICU, One Booked for Attempt to Murder

On Wednesday, a second year student of B Tech Electrical, identified as Shobhit Singh allegedly attacked Ahmad, a B. Tech Civil 2nd year student, in the grounds of AMU's Nadeem Tarin Hall.

As per an office memo signed by the Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali and accessed by The Quint, Singh attacked Ahmad with a bat in the middle of a cricket match, causing grievous injuries to his head.

He was consequently "rescued by his friends" and taken to a hospital for treatment.

"It has been further reported that you in the recent past have also threatened him of dire consequences over some issues," the memo addressed to Singh stated.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students gathered and completely shut the Century Gate at Old Chungi in light of the gory incident, and demanded to hold the perpetrator accountable. A large number of police force was present the spot.

On Thursday, students boycotted classes in the engineering college.