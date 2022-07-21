Karnataka SSLC 2022 Supplementary Results Today At karresults.nic.in
Check the Karnataka SSLC results 2022 for the supplementary exam at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB is all set to release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 today, on July 21, 2022.
SSLC Results 2022 link for Karnataka 10th Supplementary exams will be activated on the official website - karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. After the release of the results, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 links will be activated for the students.
These SSLC Results 2022 will be released for the exams that were held from June 27, 2022 to July 4, 2022. A total of 37,479 students passed in these SSLC Supplementary results.
Candidates must note that they will need their SSLC admit cards to check their results. The roll number on these admit cards must be entered to check the SSLC Supplementary results.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to Check
Visit the official website of KSEEB 10th Results - karresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'SSLC Supplementary results 2022 Karnataka.'
A new page will open, enter your login details, as asked.
Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result will be displayed on your screen.
Download and print a copy of the score card for future use.
Candidates must know that in case the website goes down due to traffic, they can simply wait and refresh the website to check their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022.
