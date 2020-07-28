K’taka Cuts School Syllabus; Lessons on Tipu, Constitution Revised

“We have not deleted Tipu Sultan or Hyder Ali. These changes were made by subject experts. We do not interfere in their work. Neither have we given any special instructions. They change it according to the priority of the topics. After all, 220 working days have been reduced to 120 days,” Made Gowda, director of the Karnataka Text Book Society reportedly told The Times of India.

It is important to note here that the Karnataka government was mulling the deletion of “the very mention” of 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan from textbooks, after BJP leaders wrote to CM Yediyurappa demanding that the lessons be dropped. However, the expert committee constituted had ruled that the lessons will stay.

Lessons on the Indian Constitution and its salient features, as well as “entire lessons” on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, for Class 7 and Class 6 respectively, have reportedly been removed, as students will be studying them in future classes.