JNVST Result 2023 Declared for Admissions To Navodaya Vidyalaya 9th Class

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test ( JNVST) Result 2023 for class 9th admissions on the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the JNVST Exam can download and check their results online by following the below mentioned steps. To access the result, students have to use their personal login credentials like username and password.