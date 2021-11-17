JNU Marks Update Window to Close Today, JNUEE Result 2021 Expected Soon
JNUEE 2021 result will be announced soon by NTA on jnuexams.nta.ac.in
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the window which allows candidates to update their marks in the qualifying degree/exam, in their JNU admission application, on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 (11:50 pm).
"In order to allow update of marks in the qualifying degree/exam candidates are given one time opportunity by logging in to their account using the Application No & DoB on jnuee.jnu.ac.in for updating the records," reads the official notice.
Candidates who were unable to upload their marks during the time of submission of application, can do it now on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
How to Update Marks in JNU Application Form?
Visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Click on 'Marks Update (JNUEE-2021)' under 'Important Links' on homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your JNUEE application number and date of birth.
Click on 'Login'
Your application will appear on the screen.
Upload your marks carefully.
Save and submit the application.
JNUEE 2021 Result
Last month, JNU released the provisional answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till 12 October 2021.
JNUEE 2021 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) during 20-23 September 2021.
Challenges made by candidates will be verified, and if found correct, it will be incorporated in the final answer key. JNUEE 2021 result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.
NTA is expected to announce JNUEE 2021 result soon. Candidates will be able to check it on the official website of JNUEE: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
