JNU Gets Rs 455 Cr Loan for Constructing Hostels, Research Centres

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has received a loan of Rs 455 crore from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres and installation of an integrated and unified Enterprise Resource Planning System.

In a press statement dated 4 August, JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala said that funds allotted will be used for the construction of a vast range of infrastructure-related projects on campus.