JKBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 for Jammu Division: Check Schedule
JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet for Jammu Division 2022: Here's everything you need to know about the exam dates.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially published the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets for the summer zone Jammu division.
As per the date sheet, the Class 12 examination is scheduled to commence on 25 March 2022. The examination for Class 10 students is set to begin on 29 March 2022.
Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE 10th,12th examination can check the date sheet on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.
Class 10 and Class 12 students can check their respective date sheets on the official website.
The date sheet is available in PDF form for Arts, Commerce, Science and Home Science streams. Students can also download the date sheet so that it is easier for them to refer to the timetable whenever required.
JKBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022: Exam Date and Timing
According to the JKBOSE Class 10 schedule, the board examination for the summer zone Jammu division will begin on 29 March 2022 and end on 16 April 2022.
The JKBOSE 12th examination date sheet states that the board exams for the summer zone Jammu division will start on 25 March 2022 and end on 2 May 2022.
Students should note that the exams for both classes will be conducted in offline mode. Both, the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.
The JKBOSE date sheet states that the students are strictly advised to follow the instructions stated on the backside of the JKBOSE admit cards.
Students should also note that they have to carry the admit card on all examination days for verification.
Candidates appearing for the examinations should take a look at the official website jkbose.nic.in. for all the information regarding the exams.
JKBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022: Steps to Download
Candidates who want to download the date sheet can follow these simple steps to get their respective timetables:
Step 1: Click on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: When the homepage opens, click on the 10th,12th date sheets link.
Step 3: Class 10,12 exam schedule pdf will display on the screen of your device.
Step 4: Download the date sheet from the website.
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.
Students have to follow all the COVID-19 protocols in the examination centre and carry their admit cards.
