JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 Declared: Check the Results for Jammu and Leh Division
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 for two divisions on Thursday, 7 April 2022.
It is to be noted that the JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021 has been released online for the Jammu division (Winter Zone) and the Leh division.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website as it has already been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.
The candidates who want to check their JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 for Jammu and Leh division can go to the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.nic.in.
The official website has all the latest information about the result. Candidates have to log in to their accounts to access their respective JKBOSE 11th Result 2021.
Candidates can also download the JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 for the Jammu division (Winter Zone) and Leh division from the official website.
It is important to note that the JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 has been declared at a time when the board exams for class 10 and class 12 are going on.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also released the JKBOSE Class 11 Result for the Kashmir division a couple of days back for the candidates.
Candidates can access all the information about the result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.
JKBOSE 11th Result 2021: How to Check
Candidates should note that the JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 has been released for the Jammu (Winter Zone) and Leh division on 7 April 2022.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check their results online:
Go to the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.nic.in.
Click on the link that states about the JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 on the homepage.
A new window will open on your screen.
Click on the option View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone) or Leh Division results.
Enter your Roll Number correctly and click on submit after verifying.
Your JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website.
Take a printout of the result for future use.
