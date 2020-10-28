JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Released: Check Dates Here

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday, 27 October, released the exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12. The detailed schedule will be available at the website- jkbose.ac.in.

The JKBOSE Class 10 exams will be held from 9-27 November and the JKBOSE Class 12 exams will be held from 10 November-9 December. The admit cards for the exams will be available to download from the official website in the coming few days.

According to an official notification by JKBOSE, all Class 10 and Class 12 students who will be appearing for the exams will be following COVID-19 protocols ie, wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

“All the superintendents/ head of the institutions (inspector) of examination centres shall ensure complete sanitisation of desks/ examination halls/ rooms a day before the commencement of exam and strictly the SOP’s issued by the administration/ health department from time to time,” read the official notification.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall.