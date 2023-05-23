Jharkhand Board Results 2023: JAC 10th Result Declared; Steps To Check Scores

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board 10th Result today, 23 May 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam can download and check their results, scorecards, marksheets, and topper list on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The JAC class 10th exams were held by the concerned authorities from 14 March 3 April 2023 across different examination centres of the state. This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for the JAC Class 10, 12 board examination.
The Jharkhand Board 12th Class result was likely to be announced by the Department of School Education Secretary, KK Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto at a press conference as per a report by Hindustan Times.
How To Check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result
Go to the official website, jacresults.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on direct link for JAC 10th Class Result 2023.
A login page will show up.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
List of Websites To Check Jharkhand 10th Board Result
The Jharkhand Board 10th class result can be check on the following websites.
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacresults.com
The overall pass percentage of JAC Class 10 is 95.38 percent. To check the Jharkhand board class 10 science result, please click here.
